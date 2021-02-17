Driver in Mecca Circle gazebo crash goes before judge

Russell Kost was wheeled in front of the camera at the jail for his video arraignment

CORTLAND, Ohio (WYTV) – The man accused of crashing into the gazebo in Mecca appeared before a judge Wednesday.

Russell Kost was wheeled in front of the camera at the jail for his video arraignment in Central District Court.

Kost’s bond was set at $55,000 for a probation violation and seven different traffic offenses that include reckless operation hit-skip, and driving under OVI suspension.

He pleaded not guilty.

The charges stem from Sunday night’s accident on the Mecca Circle where deputies say Kost drove into the gazebo and took off on foot.

The SUV totaled in the accident belonged to an ex-girlfriend from years ago who said Kost was supposed to be fixing the vehicle.

“I was home. He was told not to drive the car and then I get a phone call from the State Highway Patrol and the Sheriff’s Department that my car was in an accident,” said Stacey Vanhorn.

Kost was injured in the crash. He remains in the Trumbull County Jail.