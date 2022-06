YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A man is in the hospital this morning after crashing his motorcycle in Youngstown.

We’re told he went off the road right in front of St. Dominics and crashed at the intersection of East Lucious and Southern Boulevard.

The road was closed and police were on scene for about three hours.

We saw them reconstructing the scene and putting down evidence markers.

We’ll update you when we learn more about the man’s condition.