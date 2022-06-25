BOARDMAN TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) troopers are investigating a crash that sent a driver to the hospital with serious injuries Saturday morning.

The one-vehicle crash happened just before 4 a.m. this morning on West Blvd. at Mill Creek Blvd.

The driver was travelling south when he veered off the road, hit large rocks and went airborne.

His vehicle rolled over and landed against a tree.

The driver, 26, was thrown from the vehicle because he was not wearing a seatbelt.

The Boardman Township Police Department, Boardman Township Fire Department and Lane EMS assisted on the scene.