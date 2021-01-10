Driver in critical condition after car, dirt bike crash in Youngstown

It happened before 6 p.m. at the intersection of Shady Run Road and Florida Avenue

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – The driver of a dirt bike is in critical condition after a crash with a car in Youngstown Saturday night, which closed an intersection for a few hours.

It happened before 6 p.m. at the intersection of Shady Run Road and Florida Avenue.

According to police, the car was turning left from Shady Run Road onto Florida Avenue and hit a dirt bike traveling north on Shady Run Road. Police are still investigating who was at fault.

Authorities on scene say that the dirt bike driver is in critical condition.

Nobody in the car was injured.

Police had the intersection blocked off for several hours while they investigated and cleared the scene.