Driver in crash that killed former YSU player now facing felony charges

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) — Police have charged the driver of a car they say caused a crash last month that killed a former Youngstown State University football player.

Adrienne Washington, 19, is charged in municipal court with a third-degree felony charge of hit skip and third-degree felony aggravated vehicular homicide for the Feb. 6 crash at Albert Street and McGuffey Road that killed Darius Shackleford, 24.

Washington has yet to be taken into custody. A warrant was issued Tuesday from municipal court.

Police said Washington was the driver of a car just before midnight Feb. 6 traveling north on Albert Street when a police car in the opposite lane saw the car run a red light. The police officer then turned on the cruiser’s light and began to turn around to try and pull the car over.

Before the cruiser could complete its turn, the car Washington was driving collided with the car Shackleford was driving as it traveled west through the intersection at Albert Street and McGuffey Road.

Shackleford had to be cut out of the car and was dead at the scene.

Washington ran from his car but was caught by police, according to investigators.

Washington was questioned and released by police, pending an investigation.

An internal affairs investigation was done to ensure that the officer followed the city’s pursuit policy. Staff Inspector Lt. Brian Butler said the investigation found the officer did follow the policy and his conduct was proper.

“It all happened in an extremely compressed period of time,” Butler said.

The department’s Accident Investigation Unit also collaborated with an accident reconstruction unit with the Ohio State Highway Patrol during the investigation.