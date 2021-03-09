Driver in crash that killed former YSU football player turns himself in

Darius Shackleford, 24, who had played football for YSU was killed in the crash

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – The driver in a crash that killed a former Youngstown State University football player has turned himself in to authorities.

Adrienne Washington, 19, turned himself in at his attorney’s office Tuesday morning. He’s now being held in the Mahoning County Jail.

Washington faces charges of aggravated vehicular homicide and leaving the scene of an accident for the February 7 crash that killed 24-year-old Darius Shackleford.

Police said Washington was traveling north on Albert Street that night when an officer heading the opposite direction saw Washington’s car run a red light at the intersection with Himrod Avenue Expressway.

The officer turned around and put on his siren, but less than 10 seconds later, Washington’s car crashed into the car Shackleford was driving. Shackleford had been heading west on McGuffey Road at Albert Street.

After the crash, Washington ran from the car but police caught him, investigators said.

Washington and a 17-year-old passenger were questioned by police but later released.