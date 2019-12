The accident happened on Leffingwell Road about 6:30 a.m.

CANFIELD, Ohio (WYTV) – A man walking along a road in Canfield Monday morning said a car brushed by him so close that the vehicle hit his hand.

The driver stopped and is cooperating with police. The Highway Patrol said the man was not seriously injured.

Troopers are still investigating the incident.