LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WYTV) – The driver of an SUV was hurt Tuesday after crashing on State Route 11 in Liberty Township.

The accident happened just before 7 a.m. in the westbound lanes, near Tibbets Wick Road.

The driver lost control and rolled the vehicle over, landing in a ditch. He was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

The accident is under investigation.