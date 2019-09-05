Driver hurt in I-80 semi crash in Girard

The accident happened in the westbound lanes of I-80 in Girard

GIRARD/WEATHERSFIELD, Ohio (WYTV) – Troopers say a man from McKean, Pennsylvania was seriously hurt Thursday after crashing the tractor-trailer he was driving on Interstate 80 in Girard.

The crash happened about 7:41 a.m. on I-80, just before the Salt Springs Road exit.

According to troopers, 60-year-old Donald Edward Vantassel was traveling westbound on I-80 when he went off the left side of the road and hit a guardrail.

The semi came to rest in the median of the highway.

Vantassel was taken to St. Elizabeth Hospital.

One lane of traffic in both the east and westbound lanes was closed as crews work to clean up the crash and repair the guardrail.

The crash remains under investigation.