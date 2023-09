AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Ohio State Highway Patrol responded to a crash where a pickup truck hit a tree on Route 11 Thursday morning.

Troopers were called to Route 11 south of Interstate 80 for the vehicle that went off the road.

OSHP said the driver suffered non-life-threatening injuries. She was taken to St. Elizabeth Hospital in Youngstown.

Traffic is backed up but flowing in the area. Troopers are still on the scene.