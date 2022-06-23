SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WKBN) – A Rock Creek man was arrested after police say he ran from them following a traffic stop and crashed into a cruiser.

Troopers attempted to stop 37-year-old Corey Hennigan about 4:30 p.m. Tuesday on State Route 258 but he took off, according to a police report.

Hennigan led police on a chase through New Wilmington where spike strips were used to stop him. They flattened two of his tires.

Hennigan was arrested on charges of fleeing and eluding, DUI/drug charges, hit and run and related crimes, according to police.

Police say Hennigan also had a suspended driver’s license.