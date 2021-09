AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A bus driver in Austintown is receiving praise over how she responded to a situation Monday afternoon.

Bus driver Lynn Zoerb’s bus broke down, but she kept the kids busy until a replacement bus arrived.

While she and the students waited for the new bus, they got out of the vehicle and played word games to pass the time.

Austintown Local Schools shared this picture with us of the kids having fun.