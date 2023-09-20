MADISON TWP., Ohio (WKBN) — Emergency crews were on the scene of a rollover crash on Route 7 that left a car totaled.

It happened around 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday near mile post 13 in Madison Township.

Police said the car went off the right side of the road, hit some trees and a fence, then overturned.

The 76-year-old driver was partially thrown from the vehicle. Investigators said he was not wearing a seatbelt.

The driver was flown to St. Elizabeth Hospital in Youngstown for treatment of serious injuries.

A number of local fire departments responded, including St. Clair, Calcutta, Madison and Glenmoor.