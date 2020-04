The crash happened on Shirley Road near I-680

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – An accident Friday evening on Youngstown’s south side involved a car that just moments earlier had been involved in a police chase.

It happened on Shirley Road near I-680.

A witness said the driver of a black Nissan Altima got out of the car and ran.

According to police, they were searching the area because they had been pursuing the Altima, but the pursuit ended just before the crash.