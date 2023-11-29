YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Several households on Youngstown’s South Side were without power after a car crashed into a vacant building Wednesday night.

Youngstown police are investigating after a car crashed into a vacant building on South Avenue, behind the Shell Gas Station, around 10 p.m.

Police say the driver hit a telephone pole and crashed through the wall. According to our First News photographer at the scene, the car came to a stop about 20 feet inside the building.

Police say the suspect fled the scene without the vehicle.

The area of South Avenue, Sunset Avenue and Midlothian Boulevard is blocked while crews work to clear the scene.

WKBN

WKBN

WKBN

WKBN

WKBN

First Energy was at the scene working to restore the outage. Power is expected to return by 1:30 a.m. Thursday.

T.J. Renninger contributed to this report.