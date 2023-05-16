AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A driver is facing charges for a crash that sent a vehicle into a comic book store in Austintown.

The crash caused extensive damage to Liberty Comics on Sunday afternoon.

According to a traffic crash report from the Austintown Police Department, a 2019 GMC Terrain was traveling east on Mahoning Avenue in the left lane and a 2017 Hyundai Elantra was traveling the same direction in the curb lane.

The report states that as the Terrain was passing the Elantra, the Elantra quickly went into the left lane, colliding with the Terrain and pushing it across the westbound lanes. The Terrain then hit a curb and struck the Liberty Comics building.

The driver of the Elantra, a 59-year-old Austintown woman, blamed her knee locking up for the crash, saying it caused her to jerk the steering wheel to the left, according to the report.

She is facing traffic charges, though those have not officially been filed in court yet.

Both drivers were said to have minor injuries as a result of the crash.

The store was occupied at the time of the crash, but no one inside was injured.