YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A driver is facing a charge after he crashed into a police cruiser in Youngstown on Wednesday evening.

The driver was trying to make a left turn into Heritage Manor around 6:30 p.m. when two Liberty police cruisers were running with their lights in the same direction from behind. The driver, not seeing the second cruiser, tried to complete the turn when he crashed into the cruiser.

No one was injured, but the driver is facing a charge of failure to yield to an emergency vehicle.

Youngstown police is handling the incident.

T.J. Renninger contributed to this report.