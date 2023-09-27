CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – A Columbus man is facing child endangering and OVI charges following a traffic stop in Canfield.

Around 11:30 p.m. Friday, an officer pulled over a vehicle on South Broad Street near Lisbon Street that the officer noted was traveling 13 mph above the speed limit. The officer also noted that the vehicle traveled over marked lanes on multiple occasions.

According to a police report, the driver, 46-year-old Cedric Hall, said he was on his phone, trying to find a hotel.

Police said the vehicle smelled like marijuana, there appeared to be marijuana shake on the vehicle’s center console, and there were two children sleeping in the backseat without seatbelts on.

Police noted that Hall also smelled like alcohol, and he admitted to drinking a couple of shots of brandy, according to the report.

According to the report, Hall performed a field sobriety test during which time inconsistencies were noted, but he refused to take a breath test.

The report stated that officers found two open cans of Bud Light in the vehicle, as well as a bottle of Paul Masson brandy on the floorboard and a bag containing a small amount of marijuana.

A passenger in the vehicle, a 56-year-old woman, told police that the marijuana and beer belonged to her.

Police confiscated the marijuana and transported the woman and children to a hotel in North Lima. The woman was cited on an open container charge.

Police arrested Hall on charges of OVI, endangering children, possession of an open container and for traffic violations.

A pretrial in the case is scheduled for Oct. 27.