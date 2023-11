GIRARD, Ohio (WKBN) – A driver was flown to an Akron hospital after a single-car crash and fire.

It happened just after 10 p.m. Monday off North State Street in Girard.

The driver entered the NAPA Auto Parts parking lot, sped through it, hit a cement barrier head-on before the car caught on fire, according to a police report.

The driver was severely burned and admitted to drinking what the report described as “large quantities of vodka” to emergency personnel.