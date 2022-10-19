JOHNSTON TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – A 19-year-old teen driver has died after a single-vehicle crash Wednesday morning, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Isiah D. Metz, 19, of Kinsman, died in the accident.

Troopers were called to State Route 5 in Johnston Township, north of State Route 88, around 6 a.m.

OSHP said that Metz lost control of his vehicle, drove off the north side of the roadway, struck a ditch, a tree and overturned. Troopers said that Metz was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash and was thrown from the vehicle.

OSHP said Metz was transported to St. Elizabeth’s Hospital in Youngstown, where he was pronounced deceased.

The accident is under investigation.

The roadway was closed during the crash investigation but has since reopened.