Driver crashes into Youngstown auto shop with 3-year-old in car

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Police said a reckless driver crashed into the fence at Pro Team Auto Sales on South Avenue Thursday night.

Investigators said the driver was speeding with a 3-year-old in the car.

The car hit a pole, rear-ended a taxi cab, slammed into a fence near the auto shop and ended up at an abandoned building.

Six cars were damaged and one was totaled.

“I wish people would slow down because they go 100 miles per hour past here all day. It’s scary,” said Jeff Bartholomew, the car lot owner. “When I open the gate in the morning, I get nervous about if someone is going to hit me or something.”

Bartholomew said hopefully within a couple of weeks, everything will be fixed and he will reopen.