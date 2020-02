The accident happened in the southbound lanes of Route 11

BEAVER TWP., Ohio (WYTV) – The driver of a car that crashed into a wooded area off of Route 11 in Beaver Township was taken to the hospital.

The accident happened just after 12 a.m. Tuesday in the southbound lanes of Route 11.

Both southbound lanes of the highway were shut down to remove the car.

The driver was taken to St. Elizabeth Hospital. We don’t know yet how badly that person was hurt.

The highway reopened shortly before 1 a.m.