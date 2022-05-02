HUBBARD, Ohio (WKBN) – No one was hurt after a vehicle drove into a building Monday morning in Hubbard.

It happened at the Natural Healing Center of Hubbard on W. Liberty Street a little after 10 a.m.

Interim fire chief George Brown says the woman mistakenly pressed the gas pedal instead of the break causing her to drive into the brick building.

One of the workers says there were four people inside the room that the vehicle crashed into, but thankfully no one was hurt.

Brown says the building sustained significant damage.