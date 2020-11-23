Driver crashes into hair salon in Austintown

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – A driver crashed into the Great Clips salon in Austintown Monday morning.
The accident happened about just before noon at the store inside the Austintown Plaza.
No injuries were reported.
According to crews on the scene, the driver’s foot slipped off the brake and the car went into the building.
The store is closed. The manager said they don’t know when the salon will reopen.
