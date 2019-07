Police said the driver hit the gas instead of the brake

HOWLAND, Ohio (WYTV) – A couple was rushed to the hospital Friday after crashing their car into Chase Bank in Howland.

It happened just after 2:30 p.m. near the intersection of River and Elm roads.

Two people inside the car were taken to the hospital to get checked out.

The crash caused minor damage to the building.

Chase Bank reopened shortly after.