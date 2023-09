CLARK MILLS., Pa. (WKBN) – Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a crash that collapsed a barn early Saturday morning.

This happened on Plant Road near Hadley Road around just before 3:30 a.m.

No word yet on what caused the crash, but one person was taken to the hospital with injuries.

East End, Sheakleyville and Stoneboro fire departments are all on scene assisting with the crash.

Kyle Wills contributed to this report.