FAIRFIELD TWP., Ohio (WKBN)- The Ohio State Highway Patrol responded to a crash in Columbiana County Saturday afternoon.

OSHP was called to the intersection Fairfield School Road and state Route 558 in Columbiana around 1 p.m. after two cars crashed.

OSHP said a car was traveling eastbound on state Route 558 when a GMC car was traveling northbound on Fairfield School Road. Troopers said the GMC car did not see the other car coming, so it pulled out. As a result, the other car swerved into the yard, hitting the GMC.

OSHP said no one was injured. Troopers said that the driver of the GMC will be cited. Columbiana Fire Department and EMS were called to the scene.