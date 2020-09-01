Driver cited after crash involving two motorcycles sends two to hospital in Niles

It happened on Federal Street, which was shut down for a short period of time

NILES, Ohio (WYTV) – A minor and a woman riding on a motorcycle were taken to the hospital after being hit by a car late Monday night in Niles.

The crash also involved a man on another motorcycle.

It happened on Federal Street, which was shut down for a short period of time.

The two motorcycles were hit as a car was turning into the Speedway gas station.

The minor was taken to the hospital for precautionary measures.

The man on the other motorcycle did not have to be taken to the hospital and the driver of the car was not hurt.

The driver of the car is being cited for the crash.