Driver charged following Niles chase

NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – A Portage county man accused of trying to steal packages and running from police.

Niles police got two calls Saturday about a suspect trying to get into a U.S. Postal Service truck and then an Amazon van.

Officers spotted a pick-up truck matching the description in Niles. When he pulled the driver over, the man was confrontational and then took off.

Body camera video captured the exchange:

Officer:: “I’m waiting to see your insurance”

Driver: “I don’t have it on me.”

Officer: “OK, then we will have to two your vehicle because you can’t provide valid insurance. He just took off on me, going westbound on 422.“

The officer chased the suspect into Warren but stopped because of speed. They say he was going so fast a washing machine he was carrying fell out of the truck.

Scott Mosier was arrested a short time later by troopers in Portage County. He is charged with fleeing and eluding and obstructing official business. He was arraigned Monday. Bond was set at $200,000.

Investigators in Niles are looking into the charges involving Mosier allegedly trying to get into the Amazon and postal truck.