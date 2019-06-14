Driver charged after truck crashes into Columbiana wine shop

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Truck_crashes_into_front_of_Columbiana_w_0_20190612224337

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WYTV) – The man who drove a truck into the Wine Connection in Columbiana has been charged.

Forty-six-year-old Robert Woodside is charged with failure to control after a crash that caused two businesses to close on Wednesday.

Woodside was trapped inside the truck for more than a half hour before being taken to the hospital.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WYTV.com