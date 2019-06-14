Driver charged after truck crashes into Columbiana wine shop Local News by: WYTV Staff Posted: Jun 14, 2019 / 12:15 AM EDT / Updated: Jun 14, 2019 / 12:15 AM EDT COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WYTV) – The man who drove a truck into the Wine Connection in Columbiana has been charged. Forty-six-year-old Robert Woodside is charged with failure to control after a crash that caused two businesses to close on Wednesday. Woodside was trapped inside the truck for more than a half hour before being taken to the hospital.