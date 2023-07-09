HERMITAGE, Pa. (WKBN) — A Pittsburgh man has been charged with careless driving after he lost control of his car and subsequently struck a pedestrian on Saturday afternoon, according to Hermitage police.

Christopher Piccoli, of Pittsburgh, was driving on Broadway Avenue in Hermitage around 1 p.m. when his car crossed into the fog line and lost control. A woman walking in the westbound lane was hit when the car lost control, the report states. Then, Piccoli’s vehicle crashed into a guardrail and overturned in a nearby pond.

The pedestrian — who is from Sharon — was seriously injured and was taken from the scene by ambulance. As of 9:30 p.m. Saturday, the victim’s condition was critical but stable, police said.

Piccoli was able to escape his vehicle and swim to safety, suffering only minor injuries.

Investigators interviewed an independent witness at the scene, who confirmed the events of the crash.

Piccoli has been charged with careless driving, according to police.