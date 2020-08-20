Driver at fault for head-on crash in Columbiana County still on the run, troopers say

The other driver was hurt and taken to the hospital

SALINEVILLE, Ohio (WYTV) – A car accident overnight resulted in one man being taken to the hospital and the at-fault driver is still on the run.

Just before 1 a.m. Thursday, a driver swerved over the center line on Route 164 in Salineville, crashing head-on with another car. The accident happened near the Route 39 intersection.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol said it knows the name of the at-fault driver because he is wanted for a nonviolent domestic incident. They did not tell us the driver’s name.

That man ran from the crash and police are still looking for him.

We don’t know how badly the other driver was hurt.