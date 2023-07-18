NEW CASTLE, Pa. (WKBN) – A driver was arrested Monday after a police chase in New Castle.

Officers were called to the area of Electric and Hamilton streets on reports of a disturbance with shots fired, according to information from New Castle police.

As they were responding, officers spotted the suspected Ford SUV leaving the area so they tried to stop the driver, but he took off.

Police say the driver ran through stop signs and then drove the vehicle into the yard of a house on Phillips Street and over an embankment where he stopped, according to police.

Three people were ordered out of the SUV, including the driver, Ward Wise.

Police say Wise had active warrants. He was arrested on several charges including flight to avoid detention, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, reckless driving, stop sign violations and driving while operating privilege is suspended or revoked.

Wise was booked into the Lawrence County Jail.