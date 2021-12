BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Just before 5 a.m. Sunday, a driver crashed into a pole near the intersection of Tippecanoe Road and Route 224 in Boardman.

In the video, you can see the car had heavy front end damage, even leaving some debris on the side of the road.

Police say one person was in the car.

They weren’t hurt but were taken into custody by the Mahoning County Sheriff’s Office.

Officers did not tell us why they were arrested.