Driver abandons car before train hits it in Perry Twp.

The driver managed to get out of the car before the train hit it.

PERRY TWP., Ohio (WYTV) – A young driver is ok after a train hit his car as it was sitting on the tracks.

The accident happened just after 12 a.m. Thursday at the tracks on South Lincoln Avenue in Perry Township, near the border of Salem.

Police say the driver, who is in his 20s, was alone in the car when he found himself on the tracks.

He was able to get out of the car before a Norfolk Southern train hit the vehicle.

Police closed South Lincoln Avenue so the car could be towed away. The road has since reopened.

Police are investigating why the driver was stopped on the tracks.