Drive-thru voter registration in Youngstown hopes to get more people ready for November

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Tuesday is National Voter Registration Day and to mark it, the Jewish Community Center of Youngstown is holding a drive-thru voter registration.

It’s happening from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the JCC on Gypsy Lane in Youngstown.

Participants will be able to register to vote and check their voter registration status while staying in their cars.

All activities will be non-contact and socially distanced.

You can also check your voter registration status and register to vote online:

The last day to register to vote in Ohio is October 5. In Pennsylvania, it’s October 19.

Election Day is November 3.