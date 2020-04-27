Drive-thru COVID-19 testing to come to Niles May 5

Pre-registration is required and can be done on the QuickMed website or by calling 724-734-5235 or 330-759-0085

NILES, Ohio (WYTV) – A drive-thru testing site for COVID-19 will be open in Niles on Tuesday.

QuickMed will host the drive-thru testing at the Niles Wellness Center at 2213 Sharkey Drive.

It will be on Tuesday, May 5, from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Those who display COVID-19 symptoms or have been directly exposed to the virus can be tested at the drive-thru clinic.

Pre-registration is required and can be done on the QuickMed website or by calling 724-734-5235 or 330-759-0085.

Registration opens at 9 a.m. on Saturday, May 2, and will close at noon on Tuesday, May 5.

Pre-registered patients will need to enter through the north parking lot entrance and will be directed to the front of the Niles Wellness Center, where testing will take place. Patients will be instructed to remain in their vehicles and exit throughout the testing site.

Qualified patients must register online and complete a virtual appointment. There is a charge for testing that may be covered by your insurance. This will be discussed during registration.