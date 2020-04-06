Drive-thru COVID-19 testing begins in Campbell

The first to get tested will be first responders

CAMPBELL, Ohio (WYTV) – The Ohio State Highway Patrol, Campbell police and Mahoning Sheriff deputies will be on hand to guide people through the COVID-19 drive-thru testing site that begins Monday in Campbell.

The first group to get tested at the site inside Roosevelt Park are first responders.

Mayor Nick Phillips said the center is open to all community members and those living outside Campbell, but first responders will be the only ones tested on Monday from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. The testing site will be open to the public beginning Tuesday at the same time.

The clinic will run through Thursday.

The City of Campbell has teamed up Dr. Lena Esmail, Cornerstone CM laboratory and Quickmed Urgent Care to run the testing.

The test should take about two minutes and results will be available in one to two days.

Those being tested must be showing symptoms of COVID-19 and have been approved through a telehealth screening beforehand.

Pre-registration is mandatory online at www.quickmed-uc.com or through a call-in registration at (724) 734-5235.