Drive-thru COVID-19 testing begins at Covelli Centre

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Drive-thru COVID-19 testing begins Wednesday at the Covelli Centre in Youngstown.

The new QuickMed Urgent Care COVID-19 testing site opens at 9 a.m.

Drive-thru testing runs until 4:30 p.m.

All patients must be pre-registered and enter through the main drive located off of East Front Street.

You must remain in your vehicle and follow traffic control cones and officers.

Testing will also be available for patients who walk to the facility.

Walking patients should enter through the main plaza and stand in line near the VIP entrance.