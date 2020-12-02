Drive-in movie night in Columbiana showing 2 Christmas favorites

Bring the whole family and enjoy Christmas fun from your car

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WYTV) – There’s a change of plans for this year’s annual holiday Main Street event in Columbiana.

The Very Columbiana Christmas event is canceled due to COVID-19 concerns.

Instead, the Chamber of Commerce will host a Holiday Drive-In Double Feature. It’s this Saturday at Firestone Farms.

The first movie, The Nightmare Before Christmas, starts at 5:30 p.m. and the second movie, National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation, starts at 8 p.m.

Gates will open half an hour before the start of each movie.

Refreshments will be available.

It costs $10 per car for one movie. Or you can stay for both movies for just $15. You can buy tickets at the event or watch for online ticket sales later this week.

You’re encouraged to decorate your car to earn the “Griswold” award and prizes.

If you bring a new toy for the toy drive, you’ll be entered into a raffle for prizes.