Drive-in concerts at Boardman mall will support local bands, vendors during pandemic

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WYTV) – A new concert series this weekend starts at the Southern Park Mall Thursday and organizers have a plan to keep it safe during the pandemic.

The Boardman mall is hosting the outdoor event after Gov. Mike DeWine said small, live events can happen as long as proper procedures are followed.

The drive-in concert series will allow families to enjoy live music from the safety of their own car.

When guests arrive, cars will be directed to a spot safely spaced from other guests. There, they can tune their radio to a designated station for audio streaming.

Each concert will have a theme and feature popular local bands and food vendors.

With health and safety as the top priority, organizers will ensure community members stay inside or within arms-length of their cars while they have a fun night out.

Masks will be required when walking to the bathroom or getting food.

It’s a last chance to enjoy summer.

“We’re just really trying to give the local bands and businesses, like the food trucks, to give them a venue to do what they do,” said Brian Gabbert, the mall’s general manager. “We’re also trying to give our community something they can do to come out and enjoy some entertainment, and enjoy some sense of normalcy in a world gone mad.”

The Southern Park Mall feels it’s important to bring in local bands and local food trucks.

Some of the bands haven’t performed since the beginning of the year or at all.

The vendors the mall is bringing in would be wrapping up at the Canfield Fair this weekend, so it wanted to give them a chance to sell their products at this event.

“So many fairs have been canceled, so many things have happened through these last few months. We’re just trying to support the local businesses that we can and local food trucks. We’ll have several here. It will be open for the concert,” Gabbert said.

The event starts Thursday at 7 p.m. and will run nightly through Saturday.

You can buy tickets online through Eventbrite. You will need one ticket per car.

A portion of ticket sales will benefit the Salvation Army.

For more information on the event, visit Youngstown Live’s website.