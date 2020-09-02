Drive-in concert series coming to Southern Park Mall in Boardman

Chris Higbee and The Vindys are among the featured acts

by: Sarah Mercer

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WYTV) – Southern Park Mall in Boardman will be hosting several drive-in concerts next week.

You can buy tickets ahead of time through Eventbrite. It’s one ticket per car.

The concert lineup includes:

  • Thursday, Sept. 10 at 7 p.m.: “College Night” featuring RDNA with No Funk No Justice; $10 per car
  • Friday, Sept. 11 at 7:30 p.m.: “Country Night” featuring Chris Higbee with Northern Whiskey; $20 per car
  • Saturday, Sept. 12 at 7:30 p.m.: “Women Who Rock” featuring The Vindys with Leann Binder and Rajma and Friends; $20 per car

Cars will be admitted into the event starting at 6 p.m. each night and will be directed to a parking spot.

You can tune your car radio to a designated station for audio streaming.

Food from Auntie Anne’s, Chick-fil-A and the Smoke Worx Food Truck will be available.

There will also be restrooms and hand-sanitizing stations.

Proceeds from the events will go to the Salvation Army of Mahoning County.

