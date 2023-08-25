MERCER COUNTY, Pa. (WKBN) – A Mercer county woman is using her mother’s seamstress legacy to give back to the community.

Jan Reefer created the Sandra Lee foundation to give away homecoming and prom attire to local students.

“I had two daughters, we had closets full of gowns and dresses and this was just away to put my grief into action and do something good,” said Jan Reefer, executive director of the Sandra Lee Foundation.

Reefer says her mother made wedding gowns, cheerleading uniforms and formal attire for the people in her community. When her mother passed she wanted a way to honor her.

“She was so for people after she passed away we found stacks of checks she never cashed if she knew they couldn’t afford it. She just spent her life doing service for other people,” said Reefer.

In 2018, Reefer and her family began collecting gowns and dresses. Their first giveaway they had 225 dresses. Now, they have over 2,500.

“We also started the Paul Allen closet which my dad was Paul Allen we started it while he was still alive and he helped us he passed away in 2020 but we collect suits and dress shirts and ties for the guys,” said Reefer.

The Sandra Lee foundation also has shoes, accessories and personal hygiene products. Everything is completely free to anyone who needs something.

“We have numerous places that collect for us and people just donated them and we’ve also had, there was a consignment store that went out of business and I filled a 26 foot rental truck with dresses they gave us,” said Reefer.

Jan runs the foundation with her two daughters, they all spoke on how they feel after giving back to the community.

“Oh my goodness, it’s the best feeling in the world um we all get way more out of this than we give cause when you leave her on Sunday night we’re all flying high,” said Reefer.

“Being able to give back its amazing we’ve been blessed, so,” said Courtney Winder, of the Sandra Lee Foundation.

“And we just believe every kid deserves the right to go to their special dances and make these special memories and feel like everybody else,” said Reefer.

The giveaway will take place at St. Bartholomew’s Church Hall in Sharpsville on Saturday from 1030a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.