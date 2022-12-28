NORTH JACKSON, Ohio (WKBN) – The Things Remembered plant in North Jackson will be closing, leaving dozens of people out of work.

More than 50 people will lose their jobs, according to a WARN notice sent to the Ohio Department of Jobs and Family Services from Things Remembered.

Business operations will end on or around January 13. The letter states, “We expect that this action will be permanent and that all positions will be eliminated effective January 13, 2023 or within 14 days thereafter.”

Back in 2019, Things Remembered entered into an agreement to sell most of its business to Enesco, LLC. This came after it was announced that the company planned to file for bankruptcy.