CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) — Train enthusiasts gathered at the Canfield Fairgrounds Saturday to take a look at all models available.

This was the third year it was held at this building. The Canfield Toy and Train Show at the new event center saw over 300 tables of trains and toys.

On display were new and old trains and parts, videos and model building supplies from various manufacturers.

One vendor hopes that younger people get involved.

“I’ve seen younger people here but it’s still getting kind of tough because kids like to play with their computers and everything but there are kids. I mean I’m looking around now and I see some kids and hopefully they get into the trains,” said vendor Douglas Deas.

A total of 76 vendors from six states were on hand for the event. They’ll have another event in October.