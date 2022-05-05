BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – A stinky situation for a small business owner in Boardman after she says security footage caught someone dumping trash in her dumpster.

Mr. Darby’s Emporium owner Karen Neapolitan says someone dumped dozens of trash bags in their dumpster on Sunday night, filling the dumpster.

She says an employee noticed the trash was unusually full, prompting them to review their security footage.

Neapolitan says it cost them an extra $50 to get the dumpster emptied and says they just want the expense reimbursed.

“It’s just a hardship and especially for a small business. You know, hopefully, we can find out whoever did this and get to the bottom of it,” Neapolitan said.

The business says it is filing a report with Boardman police.

Thursday evening, co-owner Bob Neapolitan said a community member donated $50 to cover the extra trash pickup.