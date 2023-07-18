YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Investigators discovered dozens of animals in a Youngstown home after a neighbor was asked to take care of them while the person who lived in the home was away.

Agents with Animal Charity, the Mahoning County Dog Warden and Youngstown police were sent to a home in the 2500 block of Rosewood Ave. on Tuesday morning.

They found nearly 100 animals, including 60 snakes and dozens of dogs that had been left alone since last week.

A reptile expert from Cleveland was brought in to identify the snakes and then take them while local agents seized the dogs, cats and chickens that were at the home as well.

