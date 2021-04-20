Dozens of quarantined students move Newton Falls Schools to remote learning

Students will come back to the classroom later this week

NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (WKBN) – Newton Falls students will be learning from home for the next couple of days as dozens are being quarantined.

The school district will be going remote Tuesday and Wednesday.

A few people tested positive for COVID-19 and 45 students are being quarantined.

This will affect students in kindergarten through 12th grade.

Students will come back to the classroom Thursday.

All activities and sports are postponed until Thursday.

High schoolers learning in-person will take their state tests Thursday as well.