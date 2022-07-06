EAST LIVERPOOL, Ohio (WKBN) – A home in East Liverpool is condemned and over 40 cats were removed by the Columbiana County Humane Society.

The Humane Society and City Health Department SAY it’s the worst ammonia-filled home they’ve ever seen.

Humane agents and housing inspectors geared up with respirators and gloves before heading into the home on Baum Street.

“I honestly don’t know how anyone could survive in this home,” said Amy Toot, Columbiana County housing inspector.

Toot said the investigation into the home started as an anonymous smell complaint that came into the Humane Society, as well as some neighboring complaints that came into the health department.

“A search warrant was actually obtained in this case by the Humane Society agent because of the animal stench coming from the home,” Toot said.

That warrant was served around 10:30 a.m. Tuesday and continued through the evening.

“The unsanitary conditions of the home and excessive conditions in the home resulted in an immediate vacation of the occupant in addition to a repair or demolish order for the home,” Toot said.

An elderly woman was living alone in the home at the time.

Cats were found all over the home and inside the walls and ceilings. Forty-one have been rescued so far and it is expected there could be as many as 10 more to remove. Humane agents said cat urine was running down the walls.

Erica Rice with the Humane Society said they are full, but they are making space for the rescued cats.

“We can’t adopt these cats out for quite some time. So, while they’re with us, we need unscented clumping cat litter. We need Purina kitten food, Purina cat food, paper towels,” Rice said.

All donations can be brought to their shelter.