DOYO Marketing Conference a big success at Stambaugh Auditorium

Keynote speaker Joe Pulizzi hopes the event becomes even bigger in the future

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – The DOYO Marketing Conference was held Wednesday and Thursday inside Stambaugh Auditorium in Youngstown.

The goal of DOYO is to get people out of their offices to meet, build relationships and network.

Keynote speaker Joe Pulizzi said the Mahoning Valley is rich with talent, especially in social media.

“But coming here to Youngstown, I was really surprised by the amount of people, the amount of talent here. The amount of different industries covered as well. I was more than happy to come back and speak again. I just love the fact that it’s even a bigger event than it was four years ago.”

Organizers say these types of conferences happen once a week in big cities for people who are in marketing, business and sales.